Keaon Koloamatangi powers South Sydney Rabbitohs to victory at Wests Tigers

WESTS TIGERS 12 SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS 22

TOM SMITH, Campbelltown Sports Ground, Sunday

KEAON KOLOAMATANGI pressed home his State of Origin selection claims with a powerhouse display in South Sydney’s hard-fought win over Wests.

In the last game before NSW coach Laurie Daley names his Blues squad, the Rabbitohs prop churned out 329 metres in a mighty 80-minute shift, while fellow hopeful Terrell May also impressed.

In greasy conditions, Api Koroisau breached his old side’s defence twice as the Tigers hunted the Bunnies’ lead.

But Campbell Graham’s try-saving tackle on Lachlan Galvin and Jai Arrow’s late score secured Souths’ win.

Alex Johnston crossed on his return from a five-week hamstring lay-off and Latrell Mitchell continued his strong form.

Siliva Havili darted over from dummy-half for the first points after ten minutes, and with Lachlan Galvin in the sin bin for an offside tackle on Isaiah Tass, Jayden Sullivan’s line break set up Euan Aitken.

However, a defensive lapse allowed Koroisau to race 70 metres on the stroke of half-time to keep Wests in touch.

Alex Seyfarth and May came close but Johnston nabbed the first try of the second half on the hour mark.

However, Tallis Duncan’s binning for a cynical play-the-ball infringement invited Koroisau to grab his second and the Tigers to threaten an equalising try.

Galvin would have found it if Graham hadn’t rattled the ball free over the line, before Arrow snatched the sealer.

TIGERS: 1 Jahream Bula, 2 Sunia Turuva, 3 Adam Doueihi, 4 Starford To’a, 5 Charlie Staines, 6 Lachlan Galvin, 7 Jarome Luai, 8 Terrell May, 9 Api Koroisau, 10 Royce Hunt, 11 Samuela Fainu, 12 Alex Seyfarth, 13 Alex Twal. Subs (all used): 14 Brent Naden, 15 Tony Sukkar, 16 Jack Bird, 17 Sione Fainu

Tries: Koroisau (39, 69); Goals: Doueihi 2/2; Sin bin: Galvin (19) — professional foul

RABBITOHS: 1 Latrell Mitchell, 2 Alex Johnston, 3 Isaiah Tass, 4 Campbell Graham, 5 Bayleigh Bentley-Hape, 6 Jayden Sullivan, 7 Jamie Humphreys, 8 Jai Arrow, 9 Siliva Havili, 10 Keaon Koloamatangi, 11 Euan Aitken, 12 Tallis Duncan, 13 Lachlan Hubner. Subs (all used): 14 Jye Gray, 16 Davvy Moale, 17 Liam Le Blanc, 18 Tevita Tatola

Tries: Havili (10), Aitken (25), Johnston (60), Arrow (79); Goals: Mitchell 3/4; Sin bin: Duncan (68) — professional foul

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 6-12; 6-16, 12-16, 12-22

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Tigers: Api Koroisau; Rabbitohs: Keaon Koloamatangi

Penalty count: 8-3; Half-time: 6-12; Referee: Wyatt Raymond; Attendance: TBC