Meet the 19-year-old set to debut for Warrington Wolves against Wakefield Trinity

WHEN Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess named his 21-man squad for the Super League clash against Wakefield Trinity, there was a surprise name included.

That inclusion was Zack Gardner, a 19-year-old outside back that has yet to make his competitive debut for the Wolves.

And now League Express can exclusively reveal that Gardner will be named on the bench for the fixture this afternoon at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

The teenager is a goal-kicking centre and has been in fine form for Warrington’s reserves so far during the 2025 campaign, scoring four tries and converting five goals and now he will get his chance this afternoon against Daryl Powell’s Wakefield.

Gardner’s agent, Dave Peet of Optimus Sports Management, has explained Gardner’s rise to the first-team with Zack’s father Ade, currently part of the coaching staff at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Ade Gardner has been part of the Warrington set-up since 2018 after retiring as a player, with the former winger registering 172 tries in 283 appearances for St Helens during an 11-year period.

“Ade is the conditioner at Warrington too. You’ve got an ex-GB player as part of the coaching staff and his young lad making his debut,” Peet of Optimus Sports Management said.

“Zack came through as a footballer first of all and came through the ranks at Everton and instead decided to go down the route of rugby league.

“He has come through the academy, he is quite a late player and didn’t come through the scholarship.

“He might only get 20 minutes but it’s a great opportunity.”

Gardner did also spend time with Keighley Cougars on dual-registration last month.