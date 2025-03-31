Keighley Cougars appoint new head coach

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have confirmed former Swinton Lions boss Alan Kilshaw as their new head coach at the club with immediate effect on a deal until the end of the 2026 League One season.

Kilshaw has most recently been at the helm of Australian lower-grade side, Oakey Bears, the club he joined following his exit from Swinton Lions at the end of the 2024 season.

That season ended with Swinton’s relegation from the second tier in a play-off final with Hunslet.

Now he will link up with the Cougars for the remainder of the 2025 League One season and beyond, with Keighley second bottom with no wins from their opening four games.

In a joint statement from the board of directors, the Cougars said: “Alan has all the attributes and knowledge of the UK game to take this group and club forward. It’s been a rocky start to the 2025 Season and we, more than most, are not happy with how things are shaping out on the field, but there’s plenty of time to get things right.

“With the group of players we have at the club, we are sure we will be fighting towards the back end of the season when it really matters. We thank Jordie Hedges for stepping in as interim head coach who has held himself impeccably and to the highest of standards.”