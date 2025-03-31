Super League club linked with New Zealand Warriors veteran Te Maire Martin

LEIGH LEOPARDS are being linked with a move for New Zealand Warriors Te Maire Martin.

That’s according to Australian publication, The Daily Telegraph, which has reported that the Leopards are looking at bringing in the 29-year-old with immediate effect.

Martin previously played for the Brisbane Broncos, North Queensland Cowboys and Penrith Panthers in the NRL, but took a break from NRL after being diagnosed with a bleed on the brain in April 2019.

Incredibly, the playmaker returned to the NRL in 2022 with the Brisbane Broncos, going on to play 13 times for the Queensland club before returning to his native New Zealand with the Warriors.

Martin has played 25 times for the Warriors since then, but it appears as though the 29-year-old could be set for a move to the northern hemisphere.

In the past days and weeks, Leigh have been linked with Salford Red Devils centre Nene Macdonald – who enjoyed a tremendous season with the Leopards in 2022 – whilst a search abroad might come to fruition.

That being said, Lam has revealed that nothing has progressed yet on the signing front – but the club will always be on the lookout.

“We’ve got a quota spot available now and a fair bit of money in the bank to spend,” Lam said.

“Nothing has progressed from that we are on the pulse every single day.

“When we find out anything you will know.”