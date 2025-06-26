Keighley Cougars back seals new deal

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have agreed a new contract to keep young back Connor Sayner at the club for 2026.

An off-season addition from Bradford Bulls, Sayner has scored three tries in four League One appearances to date.

Cougars coach Alan Kilshaw said: “Connor’s been a breath of fresh air and has taken his opportunity with both hands.

“He’s had to be patient, but what we see in training has translated into the games and he’s impressed me from day one.

“We must not get ahead of ourselves, but Connor’s an exciting player and deserves his contract extension.”