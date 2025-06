DEWSBURY RAMS have agreed a new two-year contract with forward Dec Tomlinson.

Tomlinson joined the League One side from National Conference League outfit Shaw Cross Sharks ahead of this season.

The 30-year-old has played 15 times, scoring two tries, under boss Paul March, who also coached him at Shaw Cross.

It’s his second spell in the professional ranks after playing eleven games for Hemel Stags in 2017.