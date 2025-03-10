Keighley Cougars coach’s praise for Warrington Wolves loanees

KEIGHLEY COUGARS interim coach Jordie Hedges has praised the performances of dual-registered Warrington backrowers Tom Whitehead and Lucas Green.

Both featured as the Yorkshire side went down 52-12 at Featherstone in the first round of the 1895 Cup, and retained their places in the squad to face Whitehaven in the league yesterday (Sunday, March 9).

“The Warrington boys have been class since they’ve come in,” said Hedges.

“The first thing they said was that they want to come in and play, and they played some long minutes against Featherstone.

“They have really bought into what we are as a group, so if we continually get to use them week on week then it’s another welcome headache for me.”