‘Still feels like day one’ of Newcastle Thunder’s journey for Chris Thorman

NEWCASTLE THUNDER coach Chris Thorman admits there is still a long way to go with his fledgling squad.

The Blaydon-based outfit will once again field a youthful side as their rebuild continues.

“It’s my job to educate them on what being a professional Rugby League player is,” said Thorman.

“With the group I have, it’s not necessarily that easy as they’re young and inexperienced.

“It still feels like day one of the journey, but I’m positive that with the changes we’ve made, we’ll be better for it.

“We’ve had a genuine pre-season this year, we’ve still got a little bit of hard work to do, but we’re we’re excited for that.”