Keighley Cougars confirm Alan Kilshaw’s backroom staff

KEIGHLEY COUGARS will tackle the new-look Championship with a tweaked backroom team which coach Alan Kilshaw says will provide “quality, professionalism, and passion”.

Danny Burton, who came on board in April in the wake of Kilshaw’s appointment, remains assistant coach.

Former Cougars forward Craig McDowell, another right-hand man for Kilshaw last season, has an amended role as football manager and assistant coach.

Strength and conditioning specialist Adam Mitchell will continue to lead Keighley’s performance department.

And Harry Curtis, having joined midway through the year, retains his analyst duties, while Amy Southam has been prompted to lead physiotherapist.

Burton worked alongside Kilshaw at Hunslet, where he was previously a player, and has widespread and varied coaching experience including time within the Leeds system and at community club Oulton Raiders.

He also played as a backrower for Dewsbury and Halifax while one of his twin sons, hooker Oli, is with Keighley while the other, winger Joe, has recently penned a contract extension at second-tier rivals Batley.

Keighley finished second-bottom of League One, but Kilshaw guided them to six wins in the 14 matches which were under his command.

Now the boss who as well as Hunslet, previously coached Rochdale and Swinton, is plotting a brighter 2026 with a reshaped squad.

Kilshaw, Burton, McDowell and Mitchell recently took charge of the Nigeria national team for their game against Cumbria at Barrow.

But now the focus is firmly on pre-season, Kilshaw’s first at the club which he says will be key to building cohesion and embedding fresh ideas and tactics.

“I’m really pleased with the group we’ve assembled off the field,” he said.

“Each person brings quality, professionalism and passion to their role.

“We’ve got a blend of continuity and fresh energy, which is exactly what we wanted going into pre-season.

“Every one of them plays a crucial part in creating the standards and environment that help our players perform and develop.”