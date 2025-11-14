Dan Okoro leaves Warrington Wolves to join Halifax Panthers

HALIFAX PANTHERS have signed prop Dan Okoro on a one-year deal from Warrington Wolves.

Okoro was still contracted to Warrington for another two years under the terms his move from Bradford Bulls in April 2024.

But the 22-year-old, who began his career at Hull KR without making a senior appearance, has been allowed to leave having failed to feature in primrose and blue either.

After returning to Bradford temporarily upon his move to the Wolves, Okoro spent all of last season away on loan too – first at Castleford Tigers, where he made his first eight Super League appearances, and then London Broncos.

He is now returning to the Championship as Halifax’s fifth new signing, and second from Warrington after a permanent deal for former loanee Alfie Johnson.

The Panthers have also recruited Bayley Liu (Bradford), Ben Forster (Oldham) and Darius Carter (Huddersfield Giants) ahead of Kyle Eastmond’s second season as head coach.