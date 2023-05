KEIGHLEY COUGARS’ star halfback Luke Gale has made a shock move to Super League.

Gale, who last played in the top flight for Hull FC back in 2022, made the move to Keighley in the off-season after toiling with the issue of going part-time.

Now, however, the wily halfback is back in Super League with winless Wakefield Trinity with a deal until the end of the 2024 season.