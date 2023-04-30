Salford Red Devils prop opens up on being told he’s “not good enough”, playing Leeds Rhinos and if he would return to Super League club

AT the weekend, there were a number of players making their England debuts, amongst them was one in-form Super League forward that seems to have taken the top flight by storm.

That man is Salford Red Devils prop Tyler Dupree who, at the age of 23, has already had a whirlwind of a career.

Starting out at the Leeds Rhinos, Dupree was let go at the time by then head coach Richard Agar, with the Yorkshireman eventually winding up at Oldham and then Widnes Vikings.

But, Salford, who have a reputation for unearthing gems, saw something in the young forward that led to Dupree’s meteoric rise.

Since making the move to the Salford Stadium, Dupree has impressed enough to be given the nod by England head coach Shaun Wane to make his international debut against France over the weekend.

And Dupree couldn’t have been happier.

“I’ve always been told I’m not good enough and for someone like Waney – who is a legend of a coach anyway – to see me as a forward for the England team is a massive achievement and I’m just grateful for the opportunity,” Dupree told Forty20 TV.

The Salford prop will go up against the team that let him go as a teenager this Friday when the Red Devils travel to the Leeds Rhinos and the 23-year-old cannot wait.

“I am really looking forward to it. There is no bad blood with the club itself. I enjoy the prospect of going back to Leeds,” Dupree continued.

“It is a class stadium and it obviously has great facilities and a great pitch and the fans are great as well so I am looking forward to going back. I’ve not actually played there.

“I will be really happy to play there.”

Dupree was also asked if he would ever return to his boyhood club.

“I always say never say never. Leeds is the club I grew up supporting but I am at Salford now.

“So when the contract is over that is when I will start thinking about other things but for now I am at Salford.”