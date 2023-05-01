Keighley Cougars owners blame IMG gradings for Luke Gale’s move to Wakefield Trinity

YESTERDAY, Luke Gale made the move to Wakefield Trinity despite only joining the Keighley Cougars ahead of the 2023 Championship season.

Whilst Wakefield head coach Mark Applegarth was over the moon to get the transfer over the line with a transfer fee included, Keighley owner Ryan O’Neill was disappointed to say the least.

With the Cougars the main voice against the latest IMG grading proposals that were passed with an almost 90% majority last month, O’Neill has pointed the finger at those gradings as the reason for Gale’s departure.

Ryan O’Neill said “We wish Luke well in his move to Wakefield. We understand that with the current unknown status surrounding clubs IMG gradings, Luke wanted a guaranteed opportunity to get back into Super League. We thank him for his time at Keighley, a truly decent and nice guy who we are sorry to see leave.”

Gale said “I would like to thank Keighley Cougars and wish them all the best with the remainder of the season. I’ve enjoyed my time and Keighley and would like to pass on my thanks to Ryan and Kaue, the board of directors, the players, coaching staff and fans.”

Meanwhile, Applegarth said on the move: “We have brought him in to direct the team around the field and bring some leadership alongside Mason. He is a player who has been at the top and knows what it takes to play at this level and get results consistently.

“We believe that Luke will play a vital role at the club over the next 18 months as we rebuild the playing group, leading some of the younger players around the field.

“I am looking forward to working with him and we thank Keighley for their cooperation.”