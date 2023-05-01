Ex-Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos halfback Luke Gale speaks for first time since move to Wakefield Trinity

LUKE GALE has now been confirmed as a Wakefield Trinity player until the end of 2024.

It brings an end to the halfback’s short spell at the Keighley Cougars with Gale having signed for the West Yorkshire side ahead of their first season in the Championship since being promoted.

Now Gale will be tasked with steering Trinity away from relegation trouble with Mark Applegarth’s side currently rooted to the bottom of the Super League table with no win in ten games as well as five nillings along the way.

Gale has now explained his decision: “There are plenty of talented players in the group and I’m hoping my leadership and voice can guide the players around the park so the likes of Mason Lino can play off the back of that.

“Having played at Belle Vue many times, I know the fans are passionate and love their rugby.

“Our sole focus now is getting back on the field and putting our best foot forward which starts this Friday at Warrington.”

Meanwhile, Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth was delighted to get the deal over the line, saying: “We have brought him in to direct the team around the field and bring some leadership alongside Mason. He is a player who has been at the top and knows what it takes to play at this level and get results consistently.

“We believe that Luke will play a vital role at the club over the next 18 months as we rebuild the playing group, leading some of the younger players around the field.

“I am looking forward to working with him and we thank Keighley for their cooperation.”