Keighley Cougars re-sign experienced winger

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have added a familiar face to their squad as well as a Championship prop on loan.

Winger Andy Gabriel has re-joined the club following a seven-year hiatus having been playing in the community game for West Bowling.

The 31-year-old scored 66 tries in 84 appearances for the Cougars between 2015 and 2018 before going on to Dewsbury and then playing one game for Oldham.

He last featured in the professional game for the Rams back in August 2023.

Cougars coach Alan Kilshaw said: “Andy gives us options in the back five offering pace and agility. You can’t beat speed in Rugby League and thats something I am hopeful Gabes can bring.

“He’s a familiar face to the Keighley faithful and I hope spectators can welcome him back to the club.”

Gabriel, who can cover across the back line, has signed a deal until the end of the season.

Joining him in the Cougars squad is York forward Jack Teanby, who arrives initially on a two-week loan deal.