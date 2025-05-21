Keighley Cougars sign York Knights prop on loan

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have signed prop Jack Teanby on a two-week loan deal from York Knights.

The Scotland international has over 200 career appearances to his name with Dewsbury Rams and then York, where he has been since 2020, but he has not featured since early April.

He joins a Keighley side still searching for a first League One win of the season under new coach Alan Kilshaw, with upcoming games against North Wales Crusaders and Newcastle Thunder, this Sunday (May 25) and next.

Kilshaw said: “Jack has been on our radar for a while and we’ve been asking big minutes of our middles recently.

“The addition of Jack gives us some flexibility on how we select the squad and subsequently use the rotations.

“I am pleased to have him with us for this two-week period.”