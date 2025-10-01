Keighley Cougars sign Wales international and retain hooker

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have signed outside back Max Clarke from Workington Town and retained hooker Oli Burton.

Well-travelled Clarke played for London Broncos and Sheffield Eagles at the start of his career, as well as spells with Hull FC, Toulouse Olympique and Bradford Bulls which brought no first-team appearances.

The 25-year-old scored six tries in 16 games for Barrow Raiders in 2024 and earned two caps for Wales, then played four matches at Workington last term after time in France with Carcassonne.

Clarke said: “I’m buzzing to have signed with the club and I’m excited to get stuck into pre-season and work hard with the boys and in the community.”

Burton, 23, appeared seven times, scoring three tries, after joining Keighley from Rochdale Hornets in June.