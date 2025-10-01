Rochdale Hornets sign Hunslet youngster as forward returns to Dewsbury Rams

ROCHDALE HORNETS have recruited back-rower Ethan Wood from Hunslet.

Former Wakefield Trinity youngster Wood helped Hunslet to promotion from League One in 2024 on loan before a permanent move last season.

He scored seven tries in 21 appearances for the club in total and has signed a one-year deal with Rochdale.

Hornets chairman Andy Mazey said of the 20-year-old: “He is a superb addition for us, and I know Gary Thornton (head coach) and Jacko (Ryan Jackson, assistant) are delighted that we’ve managed to secure his signature, and they can’t wait to work with him.”

Meanwhile Luke Nelmes has left Rochdale to return to Dewsbury Rams on a two-year deal.

Nelmes, 32, previously made seven appearances for Dewsbury across 2019 and 2020, and has also had stints with Halifax and, twice, Oldham.

Dewsbury coach Paul March said; “His size, strength, and extensive experience will be a real asset to our front row, and I am confident he will make an immediate contribution.”