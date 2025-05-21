Richard Horne believes Doncaster have found the right formula

DONCASTER coach Richard Horne reckons his players proved something to themselves in toppling Halifax at The Shay – and he wants them to take up where they left off at home to London Broncos on Sunday.

The Panthers were top of the pile going into the round-ten contest while Doncaster had lost their previous two.

But with scrum-half Connor Robinson a driving force against his former club – he scored a try and landed seven goals from as many attempts – inconsistent Doncaster clinched a 30-6 victory, their fourth in the league this year.

“In previous matches, we’d been hurting ourselves by not getting the basics right, and ending up doing too much defending,” said Horne.

“By not completing high enough, we weren’t creating enough momentum and not giving ourselves a chance of winning games.

“We’ve looked into whether it’s been a concentration thing, and tried to improve in that area, because with the players we have, we know if we put the opposition rather than ourselves under pressure, we can post points.”

Horne continued: “Against Halifax, it was nice to get one of those results where we pulled away from a team, because we’ve been on the other end sometimes.

“The togetherness was there. They all did their jobs and played a part, and when we do that, we’re a hard team to beat.”