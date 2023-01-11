Keighley Cougars squad numbers: Ex-Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos halfback Luke Gale requests new number after years at number 7

HEAD COACH Rhys Lovegrove has today announced his squad numbers for the 2023 Betfred Championship season with former Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos star Luke Gale being given the number 31 shirt.

Lewis Young and Nathan Roebuck, who wore 30 and 27 respectively last season, will this season wear the number 1 and 4 jerseys.

Other movers from the 2022 squad see Dan Parker and Billy Gaylor move to the 8 and 9 shirts with Kyle Trout wearing the 11 jersey for the upcoming year.

Alix Stephenson is also a mover as he moves from 18 to 2, whilst Toby Everett takes the number 10 shirt after making his loan move from Batley permanent for the 2023 season.

Luke Gale will wear the 31 shirt at his own request with Gale’s fellow new signings taking numbers 19 through 28, the only exception being the 22 jersey which has been granted to Dane Chisholm at the request of the halfback.

Jake Webster, who has worn the 3 shirt since first joining the club in 2020, will take the 33 jersey for the upcoming season as he begins his preparation into coaching.

The squad numbers in full:

1 | Lewis YOUNG

2 | Alix STEPHENSON

3 | Charlie GRAHAM

4 | Nathan ROEBUCK

5 | Mo AGORO

6 | Retired in Memory of Danny Jones

7 | Jack MILLER

8 | Dan PARKER

9 | Billy GAYLOR

10 | Toby EVERETT

11 | Kyle TROUT

12 | Aaron LEVY

13 | Kyle KESIK

14 | Harvey SPENCE

15 | Brenden SANTI

16 | Josh LYNAM

17 | Keenan DYER-DIXON

18 | Anesu MUDOTI

19 | Ellis ROBSON

20 | Brad WALKER

21 | Lloyd ROBY

22 | Dane CHISHOLM

23 | Robbie STOREY

24 | Mark IOANE

25 | Ben CROOKS

26 | Thomas DOYLE

27 | Sadiq ADEBIYI

28 | Keenen TOMLINSON

31 | Luke GALE

33 | Jake WEBSTER

37 | Keighley Cougars Supporters