Rugby League World Cup boss appointed as Championship assistant coach ahead of battle for Super League promotion

RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD CUP head coach Ged Corcoran has been appointed as an assistant coach in the Championship ahead of the intense battle for Super League promotion.

Corcoran will be Andrew Henderson’s right-hand man at the York Knights after leading Ireland during last year’s Rugby League World Cup.

During the competition, Corcoran steered The Wolfhounds to a 48-2 victory over Jamaica – the nation’s biggest ever World Cup victory – and worked with York stars Brendan O’Hagan and Ronan Michael.

The ex-Ireland international prop has past club coaching experience as assistant coach of Championship rivals Sheffield Eagles.

Corcoran, who represented Halifax Panthers, Dewsbury Rams, Oldham, Sheffield Eagles and Toulouse Olympique during his playing career, will work alongside head coach Andrew Henderson and player-coach Danny Kirmond at the Knights.

Corcoran said: “I’m really excited about the challenge ahead and working with Andrew Henderson and the great group of players that we currently have at the club; a mix of seasoned pros and some inspired young professional athletes that want to be at the top of the game.

“I spoke to Hendo throughout the World Cup and while he was at Keighley Cougars. We speak about rugby all the time and we both challenge each other.

“When he told me what he wanted to achieve in the role and where he wanted to take the club, it excited me straight away.

“I’m really looking forward to the end point and where he sees the club going. That excites me as a coach.”

Henderson added: “I’ve known Ged for a number of years and he’s spent a lot of time in the Championship as an assistant coach at Sheffield Eagles and he’s the Ireland head coach too.

“Jed brings honesty, good energy and enthusiasm for the game, which is really important for the type of people that I want working in this organisation and within this performance department.

“Ged decided to leave Sheffield and wanted a new challenge in a new environment to reinvigorate him, so I’m really fortunate to have him on board.

“It’s come at the best time for both parties because I felt we needed another pair of hands.

“From speaking to Danny Kirmond, I want him to focus more on the playing with a plan to drip-feed him within the coaching department throughout the year.

“We’ve also got Will Leatt as Team Manager, who also provides coaching support.”