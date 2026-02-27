Keighley Cougars v Workington Town Match Preview & 21-man squads

KEIGHLEY COUGARS moved into eighth place in the Championship table, with two wins from four games, after their comprehensive 56-14 defeat of Whitehaven at Cougar Park last Sunday.

On Sunday they will face a Workington side that still has to get off the mark this season, coming into the game on the back of a bye round in Round 4.

The Cougars coach Ian Hardman has given his 21-man squad a vote of confidence after their victory over Workington’s West Cumbrian neighbours, while his Workington counterpart makes two changes, with winger Oscar Doran and halfback Dominic Wear dropping out of the squad, to be replaced by centre Braden Leigh and new signing Jack Dickinson.

SQUADS

Cougars: 1 Connor Sayner, 2 Brad Holroyd, 4 Max Clarke, 5 Dylan Proud, 6 Izaac Farrell, 7 Matty Beharrell, 8 Dan Parker, 9 Oli Burton, 11 Lucas Green, 12 Lachlan Lanskey, 14 George Flanagan, 17 Jordan Schofield, 18 Oliver Whitford, 19 David Foggin-Johnston, 21 Alfie Dean, 23 Brandon Pickersgill, 24 Ben Dean, 26 Nathan Rushworth, 27 George Hill

Outs: None

Ins: None

Town: 1 Zarrin Galea, 3 Rio Corkill, 4 Braden Leigh, 5 Alex Donaghy, 6 Jake Carter, 8 Ross Ainley, 10 Stevie Scholey, 11 Mason Lewthwaite, 12 Jake Bradley, 14 Callum Phillips, 15 Callum Farrer, 16 Guy Graham, 17 Lucas Castle, 18 Jude Lupton, 19 Spencer Fulton, 21 Evan Lawther, 22 Delaine Bedward-Gittens, 23 Tobias Gibson, 25 Bear Williams, 26 Tuarae Rawhiti, Jack Dickinson

Outs: 2 Oscar Doran, 7 Dominic Wear,

Ins: 4 Braden Leigh, Jack Dickinson

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Workington 25, Keighley 22 (L1R18, 3/8/25)

Keighley 6, Workington 46 (L1R9, 11/5/25)

Workington 18, Keighley 37 (L1R14, 30/6/24)

Keighley 58, Workington 16 (L1R2, 24/3/24)

Workington 18, Keighley 16 (aet) (L1QSF, 26/9/21)

Keighley 18, Workington 22 (L1R13, 8/8/21)

Workington 34, Keighley 20 (L1R5, 6/6/21)

Workington 24, Keighley 6 (L1R2, 1/3/20)

Workington 52, Keighley 4 (L1R17, 21/7/19)

Keighley 32, Workington 26 (L1R8, 28/4/19)