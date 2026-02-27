London Broncos v North Wales Crusaders Match Preview & 21-man squads

LONDON BRONCOS sit at the top of the Championship table with three wins from three after their dominant 84-6 away victory at Swinton last Sunday, which saw fullback Morea Morea score four tries.

North Wales Crusaders sit in tenth place, with two wins from three games, having travelled to Newcastle Thunder last week and registered a creditable 30-20 victory.

The odds will be stacked in London’s favour and their coach Jason Demetriou has made just one change to his 21-man squad, bringing in the experienced Siliva Havili to replace Bobby Hartley.

The Crusaders also make one change, with Jake Nottingham replacing Brad Foster in the 21-man squad.

SQUADS

Broncos: 1 Morea Morea, 2 Elliot Wallis, 5 Liam Tindall, 6 Connor O’Beirne, 9 Sam Davis, 10 Emarly Bitungane, 11 Luke Smith, 12 Jack Croft, 13 Siliva Havili, 14 Finlay Glare, 15 Sadiq Adebiyi, 16 Epel Kapinias, 17 Marcus Stock, 18 Jamie Meadows, 19 Ben Hursey-Hord, 20 Brandon Webster-Mansfield, 21 Will Lovell, 22 Alex Walker, 23 Gairo Voro, 26 Neil Tchamambe, 27 Ted Davidson,

Outs: 28 Bobby Hartley

Ins: 13 Siliva Havili

Crusaders: 1 Lloyd Roby, 3 Jayden Hatton, 4 Jake Spedding, 5 Luke Forber, 6 Declan Patton, 7 Jordan Gibson, 8 Anthony Walker, 9 Josh Eaves, 10 Chris Barratt, 11 Brad England, 12 Cole Oakley, 13 Pat Moran, 14 Joe Baldwin, 16 Mark Ioane, 17 Ashton Robinson, 18 Junior Westwood, 20 Thomas Bridge, 22 Jake Nottingham, 23 Greg Eden, 25 Danny Addy, 26 Pat Ah Van

Outs: 15 Brad Foster

Ins: 22 Jake Nottingham

Referee: Tara Jones

STATS

All previous meetings:

Crusaders 31, Harlequins 12 (SLR24, 12/8/11)

(at Racecourse Ground, Wrexham)

Harlequins 20, Crusaders 18 (SLR2, 20/2/11)

(at Twickenham Stoop)

Crusaders 16, Harlequins 12 (SLR9, 6/8/10)

(at The Gnoll, Neath)

Harlequins 50, Crusaders 22 (SLR16, 6/6/10)

(at Twickenham Stoop)

Harlequins 26, Celtic Crusaders 6 (SLR15, 6/6/09)

(at Twickenham Stoop)

Celtic Crusaders 18, Harlequins 40 (SLR9, 13/4/09)

(at Brewery Field, Bridgend)

WILL LOVELL needs one appearance to reach 200 for London Broncos.

​​​- First spell: 2012-2014, 33 appearances

​​​ – Debut: Catalans Dragons (MW, Manchester) (L42-18) (Substitute) (27 May, 2012)

​​​ – Second spell: 2018-2026, 166 appearances

​​​ – Second debut: Barrow Raiders (h) (Ch) (W56-12) (Centre) (4 February, 2018)