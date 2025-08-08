Keighley Cougars veteran to retire at end of season

EXPERIENCED Keighley Cougars centre Adam Ryder will retire at the end of this season.

Ryder is in his second spell at Cougar Park, having first joined the club in 2017.

He joined Dewsbury Rams the following season, making 80 appearances in four and a half years, before a year at Hunslet in 2023, featuring 22 times.

His two years back at Keighley have taken him to 77 club appearances with three matches remaining, and Sunday’s visit of Newcastle Thunder will be the 35-year-old’s home farewell.

“I can, hand on my heart, say I’ve loved every minute of playing rugby league and always tried playing with a smile on my face,” said Ryder.

“It’s time for me to retire from the game before the game retires me, and go enjoy some quality time with my family.”

Keighley coach Alan Kilshaw said: “I’ve enjoyed working with Adam and he’s a true professional.

“I’ve had him at Hunslet and now Keighley and the standards he holds himself to are second to none.

“Full respect to Adam, he goes out with his head held high after a stellar career in professional rugby league.”

Meanwhile, Keighley have allowed hooker Harry Bowes to join Sheffield Eagles on loan for the remainder of the season.