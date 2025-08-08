Salford Red Devils sign Leeds Rhinos and St Helens players on loan

SALFORD RED DEVILS have loaned Leeds Rhinos pair Ben Littlewood and Riley Lumb, along with Ciaran Nolan and Jake Davies from St Helens.

The departures of Jack Ormondroyd and Ryan Brierley to Oldham, alongside the exits of Chris Hankinson to Leeds and Chris Hill to Bradford Bulls, have left Salford with a skeleton first-team squad to take to the field against Hull FC on Sunday.

Whilst Lumb has registered 11 tries for the Rhinos already during the 2025 Super League campaign, Littlewood has plied his trade in the Leeds reserves and is yet to build on his club debut last year.

Leeds have stated that both moves are on a “one-week loan” basis, suggesting that the RFL have relaxed the rules which state deals must be for a minimum of two weeks to aid Salford in putting together a team.

Nolan and Davies, neither of whom are yet made their St Helens debuts, have both signed two-week loans with the Red Devils.

Both are in line for Super League bows with their previous first-team experience coming at Saints’ dual-registration partners Swinton Lions, where hooker Nolan played three times last season and back-rower Davies has featured eight times this year.