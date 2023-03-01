Kick-off times changed for three Super League Magic Weekend fixtures

THERE has been a change to the Magic Weekend kick-off times for all Sunday’s games.

Kick-off times for each of Sunday’s three fixtures – which include the meeting of the newly-crowned World Club Champions St Helens with the ambitious Huddersfield Giants – have been brought forward by half an hour for logistical reasons.

The Saints-Giants game will now kick off at 2.15pm, following the clash between Wakefield Trinity and Leigh Leopards which has now become a high noon showdown, with the sixth and last game of the weekend between Hull FC and Warrington Wolves – who have both won each of their two opening fixtures – kicking off at 4.30pm.

Saturday’s kick-off times are unchanged: Salford Red Devils v Hull KR at 1.30pm, Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons at 3.45pm, and Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers at 6pm.

A seventh fixture has been confirmed which will break new ground for the Magic Weekend, with the Year 10 Girls Final of the inspiresport Champion Schools being played on Saturday before the Salford-Hull KR game.

Betfred Super League Magic Weekend 2023

Saturday 3 June

Salford Red Devils v Hull KR (13:30)

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons (15:45)

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers (18:00)

*plus Year 10 Girls Final, inspiresport Champion Schools

Sunday 4 June

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards (12:00)

St Helens v Huddersfield Giants (14:15)

Hull FC v Warrington Wolves (16:30)