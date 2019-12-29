Wakefield receive George King injury boost

Wakefield Trinity forward George King has been cleared of a serious injury after fears he had fractured his ankle last week.

King left the field during the second half of Trinity’s 30-4 defeat to Leeds Rhinos on Boxing Day with what appeared to be a serious-looking ankle injury that left Trinity coach Chris Chester (pictured) fearing the worst immediately after the game.

“It doesn’t look great,” Chester reported afterwards.

“It is an ankle issue. I think there’s some kind of break or fracture there.

“It looks like an indentation in his leg and he wouldn’t let the medical people touch his leg.”

However, Chester told League Express over the weekend that there was no fracture upon further inspection of the injury in hospital, and they are now waiting on an MRI scan to discover the extent of the injury to King’s ankle ligaments and tendons.

The backrower is still expected to be missing for a period of time, but it now looks as though any fears of a long-term absence have been allayed.

A youthful Trinity side were well beaten at Headingley, but Chester insisted: “Leeds had a very experienced, strong team on the field, so I was fairly happy with the effort and the attitude of the players.

“I was obviously disappointed with the three tries we leaked when we were down to twelve men. We didn’t touch the ball for seven, maybe eight, sets so we needed to be a lot better in that respect.

“But on the whole I was pleased, considering that, for example, we had young Jack Croft out on the wing and he got targeted a bit with the kicks.

“It is a good learning process for him, but it is disappointing we have lost a player so early on.”

© League Express Mon 30th Dec 2019