York Knights will get a lot out of their defeat, says Mark Applegarth

YORK KNIGHTS coach Mark Applegarth is confident that his side will recover from their heavy 48-10 Challenge Cup defeat against Hull KR.

Despite being without eleven regulars the Knights pushed the Robins hard before the Cup holders pulled away in the second half.

“Congratulations to Hull KR as they were deserved winners and they will be challenging again this year,” said Applegarth.

“They didn’t throw anything at us that we didn’t expect. We win together, lose together and stick together and we have a lot of pride. We said in the dressing room that these are great learning opportunities.”

With so many players out Applegarth was forced into making numerous changes to his depleted squad but he also commented upon the quality of the opposition.

“We are going to stick together and come out the other end but the Hull KR defence was outstanding. It showed just why they are where they are today but we never stopped trying but our players are showing up.

“The two main things out there for me today was firstly their line speed and us not being able to go with the long pass game and to look threatening. We knew we would have to be at our best, but a lot of the lads will take a lot from this game and we will come out the other side.”