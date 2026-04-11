Willie Peters still looking for Hull KR improvement

Despite winning their fifth Challenge Cup semi final in a row Hull KR coach Willie Peters is still looking for improvement from his side after their 48-10 victory over York Knights.

“I am pleased with the result but there were patches were we could be better as when they got their first look at the tryline they scored,” said Peters.

“If you are going to perform then the result is good, but it’s about what we didn’t do so well. This year there will be games we don’t win. You look to get each week right so we need to play well against Toulouse next week,” he said.

Peters went into the game without skipper Elliot Minchella due to a slight hamstring issue but Rhyse Martin came back into the side and Peters praised Martin and player of the match Tyrone May, as well as the rest of the spine.

“Rhyse started well this season and was finding his feet before he got injured (broken foot). Tyrone was good and is a massive part of what we do and when in attack he helps Mikey (Lewis) to do his stuff. I was happy with the spine on the ball with Jez (Litten) outstanding at dummy-half.

“We build towards the Challenge Cup games but before the next round we have three Super League games.

“We get ourselves ready to play in all the big games and that will be in Toulouse next week. We have now put ourselves in a strong position but cannot use the excuse of being away as we will get judged on our performance.”