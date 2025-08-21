Konrad Hurrell future latest as St Helens star remains pushed out of squad

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens admits there’s “still a decision to be made” on the future of Konrad Hurrell following a difficult season at the Merseyside club.

Hurrell, who has played 64 times for Saints since joining the club ahead of the 2022 Super League season, has registered just one appearance under Wellens in 2025.

Instead, the 34-year-old has spent time with Halifax Panthers, Bradford Bulls and Swinton Lions on loan and dual-registration respectively.

Most recently, Hurrell starred in Saints’ reserves 32-18 win over Bradford last weekend, and Wellens has explained that talks about the centre’s future will be held “very soon”.

“There’s still a decision to be made,” Wellens said. “We’re in no rush to make that decision.

“We’ll sit down with Konrad very soon and thrash out those chats and let you guys know when a decision has been made.

“He’s played in Grand Finals and won Grand Finals so, as you can imagine, quite naturally players who have done a lot in the game don’t want to be playing reserves, but it’s a great sign of him as a person that he’s willing to lace up his boots.

“He’s willing to go and put his best foot forward and he’s willing to help young players in the reserves despite achieving so much in the game. With that he’s improving week on week.”

Hurrell faces a tough ask to push his way back into Wellens’ thinking, with Harry Robertson, Mark Percival and Deon Cross all vying for a centre spot.

“That’s also what I’ve got to factor in. We’ve got a team at the moment who is playing well, the centre spots at this moment are being taken up by Harry Robertson and Mark Percival who are both playing exceptional.

“We have a returning Deon Cross soon as well. It’s just the nature of professional sport at the top end that when there’s competition for places somebody has to be miss out.

“Unfortunately for Konrad it’s him at this moment in time but he’s not on his own there. There are other players in other positions, and good players at that, who are not in the team and would love to be. That’s just the nature of the game.”