Krisnan Inu resigns as director of company set up to buy Salford Red Devils

KRISNAN INU has resigned as the director of Jacobsen Venture Group Ltd – the company that was set up to buy the Salford Red Devils.

Inu, who is Salford’s assistant coach to Paul Rowley, knows both Sire Kailahi and Curtiz Brown – the two men involved in the takeover of the Super League club – and was a childhood friend of the former.

Back in August, Inu defended both men for their actions at the Red Devils, saying: “I can’t even remember how far back I’ve known Sire. How I see it, if they didn’t come I think we would have fallen apart a long time ago and that’s no surprise to anyone.

“Their intentions have always been for the club, the community and the people.

“If you’re going off my character, they are the same type of people and they are the types of people that look after each other.

“Patience could be the word, it might not be. There’s a lot of frustration and everyone is in different positions.

“When the media keeps throwing punches at our club, it hurts everyone not just the players. They are two humans as well.

“The media keeps naming them and putting their heads on a stick and under the fire. I see them working hard but obviously the fans don’t see what I see what they are trying to do for the club.”

It’s fair to say that Salford fans were unhappy with Inu’s comments, with the former Super League winger facing a backlash.

But, it appears as though Inu himself has now cut all ties with Jacobsen Venture Group Ltd, with official resignation papers being lodged on Companies House.

Where that leaves Kailahi and Brown remains to be seen, with the long-promised short-term bridging loan still yet to appear.