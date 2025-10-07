Stuart Barrow keen to see new England contenders emerge in Women’s Origin

STUART BARROW wants to see more fresh talent make a case for England selection when Origin comes to Oldham.

Lancashire and Yorkshire sides will face off on Saturday week (October 18) at Boundary Park.

It will be the second Women’s Origin clash of the season, after the red-rose team won 50-8 at Hull KR’s Sewell Group Craven Park in August.

A week after that fixture, Barrow fielded six debutants in his England side for a 62-0 victory over Wales in Neath.

There are no autumn fixtures for England, following the cancellation of a planned Ashes series, with all eyes firmly focused now on next year’s World Cup in Australia.

Barrow, who is expected to announce Origin squads this week, said: “Our fixture at Boundary Park is exactly a year until the opening game of the 2026 Women’s Rugby League World Cup.

“So this will be a perfect opportunity to get the best players from the Super League to come together and showcase their skill and talent whilst representing either Lancashire or Yorkshire.

“I’m expecting a few more new faces to be part of this fixture.”

Entry at Oldham will be free while the game is to be streamed live on the England Rugby League YouTube channel.