Krisnan Inu’s North Wales Crusaders hammer Whitehaven

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS 52 WHITEHAVEN 20
JORDAN WEIR, Stadiwm Eirias, Sunday
KRISNAN INU’S reign as North Wales coach started in style as his charges ran in nine tries to cement a convincing win after three successive defeats preceded the departure of Dean Muir.
The home side thought they had drawn first blood as Brad England crashed over on the right-hand edge, but the pass to the backrower was judged forward.
The momentum changed in the 20th minute as Whitehaven’s Ellison Holgate was forced into touch after an attempted break down the left.
The next 20 minutes were dominated by Crusaders, with Jordy Gibson first to score as he fooled the Cumbrian defenders with a show and go. Dec Patton added the extras.
It was back-to-back tries as Patton’s deft kick over the top landed neatly in the hands of Luke Forber, who still had work to do to ground the ball in the left-hand corner. Patton goaled.
He couldn’t convert after Junior Westwood’s dancing feet proved too much to defend for the visitors on 29 minutes.
The first-half scoring was completed as Westwood used his pace to exploit huge gaps in the Whitehaven defence to power over to the delight on of the home support. Patton converted for a 22-0 lead.
That advantage was taken to 40 points in the opening ten minutes of the second half as there was no let-off from the home side.
England took advantage of an incorrect play-the-ball by Holgate with the powerful secondrower surging over from short range. Patton was again precise with the boot.
Further tries came as Anthony Walker crashed in from close to the line, then from a Greg Eden pass, Patton crossed. He converted both times.
But Whitehaven didn’t buckle and responded by claiming the next three tries, leaving interim coach James Newton wondering where that attacking threat had been earlier.
The first came from Jack Newbegin, who sidestepped his way over against some soft defence. Ciaran Walker converted.
The North Wales kick-off was dropped by Newbegin, who was struggling to see in the low sunshine, but the visitors reclaimed possession and surged downfield with only a last-gasp tackle by Westwood stopping Ben Pearce.
But Westwood held the backrower down too long and was penalised and sinbinned.
Two tries followed as Ethan Bickerdike crossed, then Newbegin broke down the right edge, spinning out an attempted tackles to notch. Walker converted the first.
Mark Ioane and Bailey Pemberton counted for North Wales, with Patton improving the first before being yellow carded for fighting, leaving Westwood to land the last of his side’s eight goals.
In between, Jay Weatherill grabbed Whitehaven’s fourth try.
GAMESTAR: Former Warrington Academy player Junior Westwood caught the eye at fullback for North Wales.
GAMEBREAKER: The second quarter of the contest did for Whitehaven, who leaked four tries.
MATCHFACTS
CRUSADERS
18 Junior Westwood
5 Luke Forber
23 Greg Eden
4 Jake Spedding
26 Patrick Ah Van
6 Dec Patton
7 Jordy Gibson
21 Huw Worthington
14 Joe Baldwin
16 Mark Ioane
11 Brad England
12 Cole Oakley
13 Pat Moran
Subs (all used)
27 Bailey Pemberton
17 Ashton Robinson
8 Anthony Walker
9 Josh Eaves
Tries: Gibson (21), Forber (26), Westwood (29, 35), England (43), Walker (46), Patton (49), Ioane (65), Pemberton (78)
Goals: Patton 7/8, Westwood 1/1
Sin bin: Westwood (54) – holding down; Patton (73) – fighting
WHITEHAVEN
18 Cole Walker-Taylor
2 Mitchell Todd
28 Seth Woodend
4 Ethan Bickerdike
5 Jay Weatherill
6 Ciaran Walker
7 Jack Newbegin
8 Jake Pearce
9 Ellison Holgate
16 Brad Brennan
11 Connor Holliday
23 Ben Pearce
13 Jack Kellett
Subs (all used)
35 Jackson Smith
27 Oliver Polec
15 Ellis Nixon
32 Liam Williamson
Tries: Newbegin (52, 59), Bickerdike (56), Weatherill (69)
Goals: Walker 2/4
SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 16-0, 22-0; 28-0, 34-0, 40-0, 40-6, 40-12, 40-16, 46-16, 46-20, 52-20
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of The Match
Crusaders: Junior Westwood; Whitehaven: Jack Newbegin
Penalty count: 4-5
Half-time: 22-0
Referee: Luke Bland