Krisnan Inu’s North Wales Crusaders hammer Whitehaven

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS 52 WHITEHAVEN 20

JORDAN WEIR, Stadiwm Eirias, Sunday

KRISNAN INU’S reign as North Wales coach started in style as his charges ran in nine tries to cement a convincing win after three successive defeats preceded the departure of Dean Muir.

The home side thought they had drawn first blood as Brad England crashed over on the right-hand edge, but the pass to the backrower was judged forward.

The momentum changed in the 20th minute as Whitehaven’s Ellison Holgate was forced into touch after an attempted break down the left.

The next 20 minutes were dominated by Crusaders, with Jordy Gibson first to score as he fooled the Cumbrian defenders with a show and go. Dec Patton added the extras.

It was back-to-back tries as Patton’s deft kick over the top landed neatly in the hands of Luke Forber, who still had work to do to ground the ball in the left-hand corner. Patton goaled.

He couldn’t convert after Junior Westwood’s dancing feet proved too much to defend for the visitors on 29 minutes.

The first-half scoring was completed as Westwood used his pace to exploit huge gaps in the Whitehaven defence to power over to the delight on of the home support. Patton converted for a 22-0 lead.

That advantage was taken to 40 points in the opening ten minutes of the second half as there was no let-off from the home side.

England took advantage of an incorrect play-the-ball by Holgate with the powerful secondrower surging over from short range. Patton was again precise with the boot.

Further tries came as Anthony Walker crashed in from close to the line, then from a Greg Eden pass, Patton crossed. He converted both times.

But Whitehaven didn’t buckle and responded by claiming the next three tries, leaving interim coach James Newton wondering where that attacking threat had been earlier.

The first came from Jack Newbegin, who sidestepped his way over against some soft defence. Ciaran Walker converted.

The North Wales kick-off was dropped by Newbegin, who was struggling to see in the low sunshine, but the visitors reclaimed possession and surged downfield with only a last-gasp tackle by Westwood stopping Ben Pearce.

But Westwood held the backrower down too long and was penalised and sinbinned.

Two tries followed as Ethan Bickerdike crossed, then Newbegin broke down the right edge, spinning out an attempted tackles to notch. Walker converted the first.

Mark Ioane and Bailey Pemberton counted for North Wales, with Patton improving the first before being yellow carded for fighting, leaving Westwood to land the last of his side’s eight goals.

In between, Jay Weatherill grabbed Whitehaven’s fourth try.

GAMESTAR: Former Warrington Academy player Junior Westwood caught the eye at fullback for North Wales.

GAMEBREAKER: The second quarter of the contest did for Whitehaven, who leaked four tries.

MATCHFACTS

CRUSADERS

18 Junior Westwood

5 Luke Forber

23 Greg Eden

4 Jake Spedding

26 Patrick Ah Van

6 Dec Patton

7 Jordy Gibson

21 Huw Worthington

14 Joe Baldwin

16 Mark Ioane

11 Brad England

12 Cole Oakley

13 Pat Moran

Subs (all used)

27 Bailey Pemberton

17 Ashton Robinson

8 Anthony Walker

9 Josh Eaves

Tries: Gibson (21), Forber (26), Westwood (29, 35), England (43), Walker (46), Patton (49), Ioane (65), Pemberton (78)

Goals: Patton 7/8, Westwood 1/1

Sin bin: Westwood (54) – holding down; Patton (73) – fighting

WHITEHAVEN

18 Cole Walker-Taylor

2 Mitchell Todd

28 Seth Woodend

4 Ethan Bickerdike

5 Jay Weatherill

6 Ciaran Walker

7 Jack Newbegin

8 Jake Pearce

9 Ellison Holgate

16 Brad Brennan

11 Connor Holliday

23 Ben Pearce

13 Jack Kellett

Subs (all used)

35 Jackson Smith

27 Oliver Polec

15 Ellis Nixon

32 Liam Williamson

Tries: Newbegin (52, 59), Bickerdike (56), Weatherill (69)

Goals: Walker 2/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 16-0, 22-0; 28-0, 34-0, 40-0, 40-6, 40-12, 40-16, 46-16, 46-20, 52-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of The Match

Crusaders: Junior Westwood; Whitehaven: Jack Newbegin

Penalty count: 4-5

Half-time: 22-0

Referee: Luke Bland