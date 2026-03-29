Sheffield Eagles claim last-gasp win over Dewsbury Rams

DEWSBURY RAMS 16 SHEFFIELD EAGLES 18

ALEXANDER FYNN, FLAIR Stadium, Sunday

IT WAS last-minute heartbreak for Dewsbury as Kieran Gill produced a superb try and Jordan Lilley kicked the conversion to win the game for Sheffield in a thrilling encounter.

The game was played in shocking conditions, which were well illustrated Jordan Lilley’s kick-off was blown back beyond the halfway point.

Jacob Hookem was on form from the kicking tee as he secured the first points of the game from a penalty when the Eagles were caught offside.

George Senior then went over the try line after a Hookem long pass and the Rams captain was able to power over the line, but Hookem was unable to convert.

Masi Matongo came close to opening Sheffield’s account, but Jack McShane was on hand to deny the former Hull FC and Bradford prop.

Jack McShane was unlucky not to have increased the advantage as he went past several defenders, although he lost the ball in the tackle as he carried it over the line.

Josh Hodson then believed he had scored his first try of the season for the Eagles as he powered his way over the line, but their fullback Joe Brown was deemed to have taken out a Rams player during the play.

Dewsbury’s defence was pivotal to their first-half performance and it was on show once again on the cusp of half-time as Martyn Reilly tried to force himself over, but substitute Jacob Bateman was on hand to force a knock-on.

As the second half began Sheffield suffered an early blow as Harry Bowes was sent into the sin bin for a high tackle on Craig McShane.

Bailey O’Connor then increased the Rams’ advantage with a clever grubber kick, which he followed up as the ball bobbled beyond Reilly, leaving several Sheffield defenders in his wake, and Hookem was able to convert with ease to put the Rams twelve points ahead.

Just as Bowes was ready to return to the field, Billy Walkley went over for the Eagles’ first try after a long pass from Reiss Butterworth put him in at the corner.

As the celebrations began a melee broke out, with Hodson and O’Connor both sent to the sin bin for fighting. Lilley was able to convert the resulting goal attempt.

Blake Broadbent was next to score for the Eagles and more importantly right under the sticks Lilley made no mistake to put the score on level terms.

With the clock ticking down, Caelum Jordan was over with a flying try in the corner from a no-look pass by O’Connor, although Hookem was unable to convert, which in the end proved costly for the Rams.

With the clock ticking down and as the hooter sounded Gill scored an outstanding try as the home defence initially stood off from the attack as play went from one side of the pitch to the other before Broadbent fed Gill to level the proceedings, before Lilley was on hand to add the vital conversion which sealed the points.

GAMESTAR: Jordan Lilley’s kicking in the second half was the main factor in Sheffield’s victory.

GAMEBREAKER: Lilley’s conversion from the touchline in the final minute of the game won it for the Eagles.

MATCHFACTS

RAMS

1 Craig McShane

3 Caelum Jordan

29 Bailey O’Connor

4 George Senior

2 Tom Delaney

6 Dan Coates

7 Jacob Hookem

16 Louis Collision

9 Jack McShane

8 Luke Nelmes

11 Joe Summers

23 Brad Graham

35 Danny Addy

Subs (all used)

12 Luke Mearns

13 Dec Tomlinson

15 Jacob Bateman

17 Harvey Roberts

Tries: Senior (20), O’Connor (47), Jordan (75)

Goals: Hookem 2/4

Sin bin: O’Connor (54) – fighting

EAGLES

2 Joe Brown

19 Will Oakes

4 Kieran Gill

3 Josh Hodson

5 Billy Walkley

6 Kai Morgan

7 Jordan Lilley

22 Masi Matongo

9 Corey Johnson

10 Martyn Reilly

11 Connor Bower

12 Joel Farrell

15 George Griffin

Subs (all used)

13 Jack Bussey

14 Reiss Butterworth

16 Blake Broadbent

17 Harry Bowes

Tries: Walkley (53), Broadbent (58), Gill (80)

Goals: Lilley 3/3

Sin bin: Bowes (42) – high tackle, Hodson (54) – fighting

SCORING SEQUENCE: 2-0, 6-0; 12-0, 12-6, 12-12, 16-12, 16-18

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rams: Jack McShane; Eagles: Jordan Lilley

Penalty count: 18-14

Half-time: 6-0

Referee: Matty Lynn