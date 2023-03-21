Kruise Leeming training on his own as Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith denies immediate exit

LEEDS RHINOS star Kruise Leeming is training on his own, head coach Rohan Smith has confirmed after handing in a release request.

Leeming’s news took most people by surprise with the hooker captaining the Rhinos as recently as last season, but Smith believes that the West Yorkshire club is in a good place.

“At this point we are not looking to replace him, he hasn’t actually left yet to my knowledge,” Smith said.

“We feel we are in a good position there with Jarod O’Connor and Corey Johnson is back to full fitness and full health. He did a really good shift in the Bradford win on Sunday and he won’t be too far away.

“I see Jarrod as an 80-minute proposition, he’s got such a good motor and he loves playing for the club.

“I’m focused on the guys that are here, I haven’t thought a lot about the potential departure but as always we are on the lookout to strengthen the squad.”

Smith was asked if Leeming has left the club, with the Australian boss saying: “As far as I am aware no. We have given him some training options and ideas to do on his own elsewhere. I have had some contact but not a great deal.”

Will Leeds replace him in the transfer market?

“We could do depending on who is available, we don’t have a quota spot so it will be restricted to UK based players. There is generally movement through the middle period of the season.

“Recruitment and retention is a daily process for me so I am always looking and thinking ahead.”