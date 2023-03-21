Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith gives verdict on James Bentley ban

JAMES BENTLEY will miss out on Leeds Rhinos’ home fixture against Catalans Dragons this Saturday.

Bentley was handed a one-match ban by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel after a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge on Castleford Tigers’ Adam Milner.

But, Leeds head coach Rohan Smith feels the ban was tough.

“I thought it was a little tough, it all happened really quickly. Maybe 25 hundredths of a second from the time it left Milner’s hands to when he got contacted,” Smith said.

“I think James is trying to tackle Milner but he couldn’t stop in time. The game has gone strongly in protecting ball players in particular the halfbacks and we’ve got to understand that if you tackle or bump into them after they’ve passed you run some risks.

“It’s one of those things that happened in a combat sport and there wasn’t any real intent in my opinion.”

Smith also referenced just how well Bentley has been doing in keeping his emotions in check, but explained how past suspensions have worked against him.

“I think he’s been in really good control of himself, through the back end of the year he was put in pressured situation and he played hard but fair.

“I don’t think this was one of those moments where he lost himself, I just think it happened and we have to accept the charge.

“It’s his past that has caused him to miss the game rather than the Grade B for most people would not be a suspension.”