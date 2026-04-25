Kurt Haggerty hails ‘incredible commitment’ of depleted Bradford Bulls

BRADFORD BULLS coach Kurt Haggerty was in admiration of his injury-hit squad’s commitment despite a 48-12 loss to Hull KR.

“We spoke of it being an effort-based performance and that’s what it was,” said Haggerty.

“In the main I thought our attitude off the ball was incredible.

“There were some areas around the line where we just weren’t quick enough.

“In the main I thought our attitude and commitment was incredible and that was epitomised by our captain today, Ethan Ryan.

“It just shows how well we have adapted to whatever situation we find ourselves in.

“We dealt with the situation and I think we came away with a bit of respect today.”