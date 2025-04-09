Kyle Eastmond ‘not getting carried away’ with flying start as Halifax Panthers coach

KYLE EASTMOND says the hard work is only just beginning for Halifax Panthers as he strives to maintain a bright start to his first head coaching role.

The dual-code England international was appointed on a three-year contract in October, and his team now tops the Championship table with five wins from five.

It’s in stark contrast to last season, when Halifax had a brush with the drop zone before finishing eighth.

That he has been operating to a strict budget after the Panthers experienced financial issues in 2024 makes the 35-year-old’s early achievements even more eye-catching.

There’s no doubt plenty have been taking note, but ex-St Helens back Eastmond, who played union for Bath, Wasps and Leicester and gained coaching experience via roles at Rotherham and Jersey Reds as well as in Rugby League with Warrington, is concentrating on the job at hand.

“It’s been a great start, and it’s a great feeling to have got these wins,” he said, amid preparations for Friday’s clash at Hunslet.

“We’re working really hard, and what the players are delivering in training and then transferring it to matches is really good to see.”

Fax fans are also looking forward to a Good Friday derby at home to Bradford on April 17, and Eastmond added: “They have been brilliant, and it’s great to feel their passion and see them enjoying games.

“But internally, we’re certainly not getting carried away. We’ll just keep going and trying to get better, and I do think there is improvement to be had.

“We will take it one match at a time, try to get the job done each week, and then move on to the next game.”