Warrington Wolves youngster predicted to ‘take Super League by storm’

WARRINGTON have a real gem to be polished in Cai Taylor-Wray, according to Widnes coach Allan Coleman, who is hoping for further opportunities to field the 19-year-old fullback on dual-registration.

An injury to Australian ace Matt Dufty last season paved the way for the Wolves development product and England Academy international to make a first-team breakthrough.

Livewire Taylor-Wray featured in six Super League matches, claiming three tries, and in the process earned a three-year contract, with the club having the option of adding a further twelve months.

With Dufty back in the fray, the Leeds-born starlet, son of former Hunslet, York, Keighley, London Skolars and Jamaica hooker Jamaine Wray, has been limited to three appearances for Warrington so far this season.

After crossing twice in the Challenge Cup third-round win at Whitehaven, then facing Wakefield in Super League, Taylor-Wray played in the fourth-round victory at Widnes, who he then helped triumph 26-22 at Doncaster, scoring a try in the process.

And Coleman, who shifted experienced skipper Jack Owens to the centres to accommodate the ex-East Leeds junior, liked what he saw.

“Cai has a great attitude, skill and a lot of pace,” he explained.

“It’s easy to see why Warrington wanted him on a long-term contract.

“He’s still learning the game, but there are all the signs that he will become a very good fullback and take Super League by storm, and if we can help him develop, all the better.

“Jack (Owens) is a really experienced guy, and by playing alongside Cai, he was able to help him and pass on a few tips. They struck up a good understanding.

“Obviously Warrington have a very good fullback in Matt Dufty, and if Cai is available for further appearances here, we’d be very happy to have him back.”

Coleman says he has no worries about Warrington setting up a second dual-registration partnership with a Championship side in London Broncos, allowed because the capital club are not from a ‘core’ area (effectively the game’s heartlands).

The Halliwell Jones Stadium team are also partnered with Keighley in League One.

“We have a great relationship with Warrington, and they have kept us informed about their deal with London Broncos,” he explained.

“They have to look at all opportunities to get games for their players.”