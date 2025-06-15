Kyle Feldt scores four on St Helens return against Salford Red Devils

SALFORD RED DEVILS 4 ST HELENS 46

KASEY SMITH, Salford Community Stadium, Sunday

ONE wonders just how important the 128 points St Helens have put on Salford over two games will that prove to be come the end of the season.

Not that this result, despite the high score, will do little to ease the pressure Saints coach Paul Wellens has been under this year to deliver results, with many frustrated with the lack of progress made.

That’s perhaps understandable given Saints are Super League’s most successful side. For Wellens, the challenge of delivering what fans consider a successful season has become even tougher, especially with star playmaker Jack Welsby – involved in nearly a quarter of the team’s tries prior to this game – expected to be sidelined for 16 weeks.

But while the stats, going into the game, showed they have the third best attack and one of the best defences based on points conceded – doubts remain over whether Saints can challenge among the likes of Hull KR and Wigan.

In this demolition of Salford, there were glimpses of the Saints of old – fluid, dominant, and ruthless. Yet at other times, they looked anything but, appearing clunky and disjointed, missing touch, and getting drawn into unnecessary scuffles with their opponents.

This drubbing of a club in turmoil will give little clues as to whether Saints can be serious challengers at the end of the year, but still you wouldn’t write them off.

There are encouraging signs for the next generation of Saints stars, with talents like George Whitby and Harry Robertson beginning to make their mark. Owen Dagnall added to that group here, impressing on the wing and scoring in his first start for the club.

It didn’t take long for Saints to assert their dominance and Curtis Sironen kicked off a nine-try display.

Three penalties conceded in 90 seconds allowed them to extend their advantage through the returning Kyle Feldt, who dived over in the corner for the first of a four-try haul.

Another lazy, high swinging arm kept the Red Devils under the pump and a Morgan Knowles offload allowed Alex Walmlsey to ease through for a third inside the opening twelve minutes.

After a short-lived reprieve for Salford, the rampant Saints reasserted their dominance, and a clever late offload gave Feldt the space he needed for his second.

Marsters was one of the Red Devils’ few attacking sparks. His sharp play set Sam Hill free down the right edge, but the supporting Nathan Connell didn’t quite have the pace to finish, with Sailor – moved to fullback to replace Welsby – tracking back brilliantly to shut down the threat.

The lead was extended when Robertson pounced on a low Sailor kick to score the first try of the second half, finishing off a brilliant line break by Noah Stephens, who exploited the gap left by Charlie Glover who lost his footing.

Another lofted pass from Sailor then allowed Feldt to complete his hat-trick on the hour mark.

Robertson grabbed his second after a show-and-go close to the line to add insult to injury for the Red Devils, and Dagnall added one of his own in the left corner not long after.

Feldt scored a fourth in the closing stages to mark a triumphant first game since hand surgery in March and wrap up a big win.

However the biggest cheer of the afternoon came when 18-year-old Hill, who had given everything for Salford, dived over in the corner in the last minute to prevent a nilling with his first senior try.

GAMESTAR: Tristan Sailor showed his class in this big win over Salford.

GAMEBREAKER: Saints’ third, albeit after just ten minutes, gave the Red Devils a mountain to climb.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Tristan Sailor’s low kick, close to the line, which allowed Harry Robertson to score was a well-executed bit of skill in the heat of the moment.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Tristan Sailor (St Helens)

2 pts Owen Dagnall (St Helens)

1 pt Daryl Clark (St Helens)

MATCHFACTS

RED DEVILS

28 Nathan Connell

45 Jonny Vaughan

23 Chris Hankinson

50 Toby Warren

51 Sam Hill

17 Esan Marsters

1 Ryan Brierley

18 Jack Ormondroyd

27 Kai Morgan

10 Chris Hill

22 Matty Foster

15 Shane Wright

13 Joe Shorrocks

Subs (all used)

19 Justin Sangaré

24 Harvey Wilson

29 Charlie Glover

30 Tiaki Chan

Also in 21-man squad

9 Joe Mellor

11 Sam Stone

18 Jack Ormondroyd

Tries: S Hill (80)

Goals: Hankinson 0/1

SAINTS

6 Tristan Sailor

2 Kyle Feldt

26 Harry Robertson

36 Deon Cross

30 Owen Dagnall

27 George Whitby

7 Jonny Lomax

8 Alex Walmsley

9 Daryl Clark

10 Matty Lees

11 Curtis Sironen

16 Matt Whitley

13 Morgan Knowles

Subs (all used)

14 Moses Mbye

12 Joe Batchelor

19 George Delaney

21 Noah Stephens

18th man (not used)

18 Jake Wingfield

Also in 21-man squad

5 Jon Bennison

17 Agnatius Paasi

23 Jake Burns

Tries: Sironen (3), Feldt (9, 25, 60, 75), Walmsley (12), Robertson (54, 64), Dagnall (67)

Goals: Whitby 2/4, Feldt 3/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-10, 0-16, 0-20; 0-26, 0-30, 0-36, 0-40, 0-46, 4-46

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Red Devils: Esan Marsters; Saints: Tristan Sailor

Penalty count: 3-8

Half-time: 0-20

Referee: James Vella