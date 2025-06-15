No Wembley hangover as Wigan Warriors put ten tries on Huddersfield Giants

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 0 WIGAN WARRIORS 58

LORRAINE MARSDEN, Laund Hill, Sunday

WIGAN showed no sign of a Challenge Cup hangover as they ran in ten tries against Huddersfield.

As is becoming the norm with this Wigan team now, much of the damage was done early on with the Warriors racing into a 22-0 lead inside 18 minutes.

Mary Coleman, Eva Hunter twice and Tiana Power all crossed, with Rowe missing the last of the four conversions – the only kick the teenage sensation missed all afternoon.

Power crossed for a second before the break and it already felt like job done for Denis Betts’ side.

It was a similar story in the second half and just over five minutes after Hunter had gone close to her hat-trick, Grace Banks increased Wigan’s lead, the first of three quick-fire tries from the visitors.

Within minutes Megan Williams dived over from close range, before Kaitlin Hilton raced down the left edge and cut back in to touch down near the posts.

The Giants came close to pulling one back through Amelia Brown, but the fullback knocked-on over the line.

As it was, Wigan scored twice more before the end, firstly through Anna Davies, before Williams added her second.

GIANTS: 1 Amelia Brown, 21 Faye Barraclough, 3 Lois Naidole, 4 Fran Copley, 5 Mollie Iceton, 16 Becky Grady, 7 Sam Hulme, 14 Gracie Hobbs, 9 Megan Preston, 10 Jess Harrap, 20 Amy Bennett, 25 Maddy Hutchison, 13 Bethan Oates. Subs (all used): 18 Eva Izumi, 28 Lauren Exley, 27 Millie Taylor, 8 Emma Wilkinson

WARRIORS: 1 Grace Banks, 2 Anna Davies, 26 Tiana Power, 4 Molly Jones, 5 Ellise Derbyshire, 6 Jenna Foubister, 7 Isabel Rowe, 8 Mary Coleman, 19 Remi Wilton, 21 Jade Gregory-Haselden, 11 Eva Hunter, 15 Cerys Jones, 13 Megan Williams. Subs (all used): 9 Carys Marsh, 12 Vicky Molyneux, 22 Mia Atherton, 23 Kaitlin Hilton

Tries: Coleman (3), E Hunter (6, 14), T Power (18, 36), Banks (52), Williams (55, 78), Hilton (58), Davies (69); Goals: Rowe 9/10

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-18, 0-22, 0-28; 0-34, 0-40, 0-46, 0-52, 0-58

Half-time: 0-28