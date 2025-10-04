Lachlan Lam signs Leigh Leopards contract extension

LEIGH LEOPARDS will have talismanic halfback Lachlan Lam on board for the next two years.

The son of head coach Adrian Lam has been hugely influential in Leigh’s rise from the Championship to become a genuine Super League contender.

He joined late in their promotion campaign of 2022 and struck the winning field-goal in the following year’s Challenge Cup final triumph.

Lam’s performances have also been key in three successive play-off appearances, and he won this year’s League Express Albert Goldthorpe Medal as well as the Rugby League Writers’ and Broadcasters’ Association Player of the Year award.

The Papua New Guinea star’s off-contract status was a great concern to Leigh supporters but disappointment at Friday’s semi-final defeat to Wigan Warriors has been soothed by news of Lam’s extension to the end of 2027.

“It feels really good to re-sign,” said the 27-year-old.

“It’s been a bit of a process, but it was an easy decision and it’s a weight off my shoulders. I’m happy to get it done.

“The atmosphere at our club is special and there are some really good people here. We have a great group.

“Playing for my father is also special. There are a few reasons why I’ve signed again but that was the main one. It’s special to work together and achieve things together.”

Leopards owner Derek Beaumont wants to keep Lam for the remainder of his career.

“I’d like to see him complete ten years at the club and then move into coaching like his dad,” said Beaumont.

“Lachlan is a measured and articulate person who wants to digest everything before he commits to something.

“He accepts where we are as a club and how we value him. Lachlan wants to win things, and he knows those opportunities exist at some clubs more than others.

“It’s never been an issue about Lachlan re-signing. He’s a marquee player and attracts a lot of attention and teams have been going hard for him, some very aggressively.

“Rugby league is a short career, and players have to consider the best deal on the table. But Lachlan loves it here and his dad is a big factor.

“The club has grown under Lachlan and will continue to do so. Lachlan has already achieved great things with Leigh and will continue writing more history with his dad.

“He’s one of those players who lights up Super League and one of whom we need to make a high profile.”