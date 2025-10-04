Hull KR see off St Helens to set up Grand Final rematch

HULL KR 20 ST HELENS 12

STEPHEN IBBETSON, Sewell Group Craven Park, Saturday

HULL KR will get another shot at Grand Final glory after Oliver Gildart’s two tries helped them see off St Helens and set up an Old Trafford rematch with Wigan.

The League Leaders’ Shield winners were clear pre-match favourites and justified that billing by dominating for large parts, including the entire first half.

But Saints also showed the resilience that got them this far in the competition, finding a way to stay in touch despite being second-best.

Gildart’s eight-minute double proved enough in the end, after tries by Mikey Lewis and Joe Burgess in the opening 40, and Willie Peters’ Robins are now one victory away from completing the treble.

Hull KR were superior right from the start, making their defensive intent clear, and Saints weren’t helped by losing Jon Bennison to a head injury after nine minutes from an unpunished Jared Waerea-Hargreaves tackle.

That brought a positional change as Tristan Sailor moved wide and Jack Welsby to fullback, although Welsby was soon off too for a yellow card.

He pulled back Jez Litten as the Robins hooker tried to chase his own kick following nice offloads from Sauaso Sue and Elliot Minchella, and Arthur Mourgue kicked the resulting penalty for a 2-0 lead.

Hull KR took further advantage three minutes later when a well-worked move through Minchella, Tyrone May and Lewis released Burgess, and Lewis timed his support perfectly on the inside for the try, goaled by Mourgue.

The home side were completely dominating territory, helped by Lewis making good use of the wind with his kicking, and Burgess turned scorer in the 24th minute after a long pass by Litten and an excellent offload from the ground by Gildart.

Saints may have been glad just to make it to half-time at 12-0, although they survived a few close shaves. May failed to pick out Mourgue after Peta Hiku set the halfback away, while Hiku himself lost the ball while going for the line shortly before the break.

Paul Wellens’ side hadn’t had a sniff of the opposing tryline all half – yet crossed it four minutes after the change of ends. A Matt Whitley offload set up Deon Cross, via a dummy, to dash in, and Jonny Lomax converted with assistance from a post.

For just a moment, Saints had some momentum, but a sequence of three penalties on the spin changed that. Rhyse Martin could have taken his side’s lead back to two scores after the last of them, but placed his kick wide.

And when the visitors were gifted an attacking set by Hiku’s dissent while in possession, the centre made immediate amends by forcing a Welsby error and Hull KR marched straight downfield to clinch the match.

Lewis stood up a kick towards the left corner, Cross spilled in the air and Gildart pounced. Martin couldn’t convert from the touchline but Saints were going to need a miracle comeback on the scale of the previous week’s at Leeds to win now.

The Robins, however, are too polished a side to let that happen, and Gildart crossed again nine minutes from time, set up by the playmakers May and Lewis.

They appeared to be in again from the kick-off as Burgess claimed the short restart and burst clear, but the video referee deemed Martin to have obstructed Lomax in the aerial contest.

From that call, Saints created space for Harry Robertson to get four points back, and Lomax a further two from the tee, making it 20-12, but they couldn’t muster a further attack in the four minutes that remained.

GAMESTAR: Oliver Gildart scored two tries and provided another in an excellent display.

GAMEBREAKER: Gildart’s second made sure of Hull KR’s progression towards the end of a chaotic second half.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Joe Burgess’ try was created by great vision by Jez Litten and a perfect Oliver Gildart offload.

MATCHFACTS

HULL KR

35 Arthur Mourgue

2 Tom Davies

3 Peta Hiku

4 Oliver Gildart

5 Joe Burgess

6 Mikey Lewis

7 Tyrone May

8 Sauaso Sue

9 Jez Litten

10 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

11 Dean Hadley

12 James Batchelor

13 Elliot Minchella

Subs (all used)

15 Sam Luckley

16 Jai Whitbread

17 Rhyse Martin

18 Jack Broadbent

18th man (not used)

20 Kelepi Tanginoa

Also in 21-man squad

14 Michael McIlorum

21 Jack Brown

24 Eribe Doro

Tries: Lewis (17), Burgess (24), Gildart (63, 71)

Goals: Mourgue 2/3, Martin 0/3

SAINTS

6 Tristan Sailor

5 Jon Bennison

26 Harry Robertson

16 Matt Whitley

36 Deon Cross

1 Jack Welsby

7 Jonny Lomax

8 Alex Walmsley

9 Daryl Clark

10 Matty Lees

11 Curtis Sironen

37 Shane Wright

13 Morgan Knowles

Subs (all used)

14 Moses Mbye

15 James Bell

19 George Delaney

21 Noah Stephens

18th man (not used)

18 Jake Wingfield

Also in 21-man squad

4 Mark Percival

12 Joe Batchelor

23 Jake Burns

Tries: Cross (44), Robertson (75)

Goals: Lomax 2/2

Sin bin: Welsby (12) – professional foul

SCORING SEQUENCE: 2-0, 8-0, 12-0; 12-6, 16-6, 20-6, 20-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hull KR: Oliver Gildart; Saints: Matt Whitley

Penalty count: 5-1

Half-time: 12-0

Referee: Liam Moore