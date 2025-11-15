Lachlan Miller plans to hit ground running for Leeds Rhinos after staying in UK

LACHLAN MILLER is plotting a big pre-season as he prepares to play his part in trying to push Leeds Rhinos back to the forefront of the race for honours.

The 31-year-old Australian fullback featured 24 times, scoring nine tries and kicking 17 goals, as the Rhinos rose to a final position of fourth in Super League, having ended up eighth in his 2024, his first campaign with the club after joining from Newcastle Knights.

However, St Helens twice stopped Leeds in their tracks – in round four of the Challenge Cup in February and at the first stage of the play-offs in September.

And Miller is firmly of the opinion that Brad Arthur’s side can get significantly better.

He has extended a contract which already ran to 2026 by a further twelve months, with Leeds having the option to keep him for 2028.

The former Cronulla Sharks player says the resulting stability will help him focus on further improving his game.

And having been hit by hamstring and calf injuries during the build-up to the 2025 campaign, Miller is hoping for a problem-free pre-season this time.

“It’s an important time of year, because we are building the foundations for what’s ahead, and hopefully we can all get through it without anything major happening,” he said.

“From a personal point of view, I’ve stayed in Leeds rather than gone back to Australia, and hopefully that will help me hit the ground running.

“I thought we played some really exciting football last season. It was great to be a part of and hopefully great for the fans to watch.

“We let ourselves down a couple of times, but there is something to build on, and that’s what we aim to do.

“We were a newish team last season and we were learning and building as it went on, but now we all know each other’s game that bit better.”