Halifax Panthers sign released Catalans Dragons back

HALIFAX PANTHERS have signed French winger or fullback Tanguy Zenon on a one-year deal.

Zenon was released at the end of last season by Catalans Dragons, where he came through the academy and regularly featured for their reserves in Super XIII, the French domestic competition.

The twice-capped international made five senior appearances for Catalans, but only one of those has come in the past two seasons.

In the summer of 2023, Zenon enjoyed a short loan spell with Hull KR, playing three times, and the 23-year-old is now returning to England as Halifax’s sixth signing.

Former Warrington Wolves duo Alfie Johnson and Dan Okoro have been added for 2026 alongside Bayley Liu (Bradford Bulls), Ben Forster (Oldham) and Darius Carter (Huddersfield Giants).