Lachlan Miller’s thrilling try sees Leeds Rhinos shock Hull KR

HULL KR 8 LEEDS RHINOS 14

ARINDAM REJ, Sewell Group Craven Park, Sunday

LACHLAN MILLER finished off a breathtaking attacking move by Leeds Rhinos for the decisive try as they inflicted a rare defeat on leaders Hull KR.

Rovers had been 8-0 up at half-time and should have been further clear – but there was a blow for them with key man Mikey Lewis failing a head-injury assessment in the first half while Rovers led 8-0.

That was followed by a brilliant Leeds fightback in the second half which included them defending strongly to repel the Robins before producing the necessary magic on the way to third place in Super League. They combined expansive attacking, including targeting Rovers’ right edge, and resolve on the way to sending Hull KR to only their second defeat of the season.

Hull KR had been looking to capitalise on Wigan Warriors’ defeat against Leigh Leopards in the race for the League Leaders’ Shield – but instead the gap at the top stayed at four points.

Leeds’ victory highlighted how their fortunes are turning around and ended their poor recent form against this opposition.

Hull KR welcomed back a previously injured key pair – Michael McIlorum, as a starter, and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves on the bench.

Rovers had an early threatening moment when Joe Burgess burst forward and picked out Arthur Mourgue, but Ryan Hall – returning to his former club – charged back and made a crucial tackle, so the pressurised fullback threw out a forward pass and the chance was lost. It was an engrossing start to the game and Leeds also caused a scare when Jake Connor supplied Alfie Edgell, who came close but was denied by vital defence.

After a Connor forward pass, Rovers took advantage when Rhyse Martin barged through poor defence for a try against his former club. Leeds’ frustration at the time continued when Edgell spilled the ball from Kallum Watkins’ pass.

Harry Newman was then deemed to have delivered a high shot on Lewis after a captain’s challenge – given on the field as a knock-on. It was a debatable call – and led to Mourgue adding two points from the resulting penalty. Lewis, though, later failed his HIA.

Rovers came close to adding to the lead before the break but were twice denied by forward passes – first Mourgue when he teed up Tom Davies’ eye-catching finish, then Kelepi Tanginoa was guilty when it looked like he was going to tee up Jack Broadbent for a straightforward try. Those near misses were to later prove costly.

Leeds quickly struck in the second half as Cameron Smith’s pass sent Sam Lisone over for a try. Lisone had been hit high by Waerea-Hargreaves leading to the penalty in the build-up to the try.

The game suddenly had a different feel to it and Waerea-Hargreaves then gave away a penalty for dissent, leading to Connor booting two points to level the scores. That was followed by some uncharacteristic Rovers errors with them needing to find composure.

The Rhinos, though, stayed in the grind and dealt out the decisive blow as a brilliant attacking move – starting deep in their own territory with a run from Edgell – ended in Miller dashing over. They then produced the necessary resilience to keep out the Robins in the latter stages to record a win that sends out a message to Super League.

GAMESTAR: Lachlan Miller being the finisher of a special try was the reward for an all-round impressive display by him.

GAMEBREAKER: The game had looked on a knife edge for a long period, and was an arm wrestle, before Leeds’ superb second try broke that.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Lachlan Miller finished off a breathtaking passing move from Leeds for the memorable 69th-minute try.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Lachlan Miller (Leeds)

2 pts Jake Connor (Leeds)

1 pt Arthur Mourgue (Hull KR)

MATCHFACTS

HULL KR

35 Arthur Mourgue

2 Tom Davies

3 Peta Hiku

18 Jack Broadbent

5 Joe Burgess

6 Mikey Lewis

7 Tyrone May

8 Sauaso Sue

14 Michael McIlorum

11 Dean Hadley

16 Jai Whitbread

17 Rhyse Martin

13 Elliot Minchella

Subs (all used)

9 Jez Litten

10 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

15 Sam Luckley

20 Kelepi Tanginoa

18th man (not used)

21 Jack Brown

Also in 21-man squad

25 Bill Leyland

33 Harvey Horne

36 Noah Booth

Tries: Martin (11)

Goals: Mourgue 2/2

RHINOS

1 Lachlan Miller

21 Alfie Edgell

4 Ash Handley

3 Harry Newman

5 Ryan Hall

6 Brodie Croft

18 Jake Connor

8 Mikolaj Oledski

14 Jarrod O’Connor

17 Cooper Jenkins

28 Kallum Watkins

12 James McDonnell

10 Keenan Palasia

Subs (all used)

11 James Bentley

13 Cameron Smith

15 Sam Lisone

19 Tom Holroyd

18th man (not used)

20 Jack Sinfield

Also in 21-man squad

9 Andy Ackers

23 Riley Lumb

29 Presley Cassell

Tries: Lisone (46), Miller (69)

Goals: Connor 3/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 8-0; 8-6, 8-8, 8-14

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hull KR: Arthur Mourgue; Rhinos: Lachlan Miller

Penalty count: 2-3

Half-time: 8-0

Referee: Chris Kendall

Attendance: 11,300