Midlands Hurricanes show steel to edge past Rochdale Hornets

MIDLANDS HURRICANES 22 ROCHDALE HORNETS 20

IAN GOLDEN, Alexander Stadium, Sunday

STRONG defence and some good fortune helped Midlands Hurricanes scrape an eighth league win of the season to bolster their top-four bid and condemn Rochdale to a sixth defeat despite a spirited comeback attempt.

It took 28 minutes for the deadlock to be broken in Birmingham, where the teams traded sets for the first five, mainly in Hurricanes’ half, until a dropped pass on the Hornets’ 20 metre-line gave the home team a good chance, although they couldn’t take advantage.

Rochdale were also being kept out. Midlands even prevented a goal-line drop-out, moving well to get out of trouble, on Rochdale’s first major attack.

Winning a penalty on halfway, Midlands survived a repeat set from a six-again, but a knock-on gave Rochdale another shot at an opening score, however after three consecutive sets, a dropped ball halted their momentum.

Then Midlands managed a score. Aaron Willis was held up over the line, but from the next play, Ryan Johnson found a gap to race through. Brad Billsborough, back in the side for the first time in more than a year after injury, couldn’t convert.

A forward pass from the first set after the restart gave Rochdale a chance to hit back straight away, but the opposing defence held firm.

Midlands’ second try three minutes before the break came from a Rochdale error. Luke Forber failed to deal with a high kick and Tom Wilkinson took full advantage, picking up the loose ball to run 25 metres and ground between the sticks. Billsborough converted for a 10-0 lead.

Rochdale looked a lot brighter in the second half, right from the start when they regained the ball from their own kick-off, but more good defending prevented a try.

But it was Midlands who scored first in the second period. Luis Roberts was close to a try, failing to reach a grubber, but from the next attack, Matty Chrimes slipped through the Rochdale line to ground, and Billsborough added the goal.

After that, Rochdale took control, and hit back on 53 minutes via a length-of-the-field set, which only took three tackles before the defence was opened up for Lewis Else to run in under the bar for Jack Miller to convert.

Rochdale were given a second chance to score when a dropped ball gave them a full set from Midlands’ 20-metre line, and they didn’t waste it. Forber got on the end of a good passing move to run over, with Miller adding the extras.

The visitors looked hungry. They won a six-again but were kept out from that attack. But from the next, they scored. Else kicked a neat grubber and Tom Ashton did well to leap onto it and score. Morgan Punchard, kicking after Miller had gone off injured, was wide with the goal attempt, so it was 16-16.

After dominating for 15 minutes, Rochdale threw their hard work away, literally. A dropped ball gave Midlands a chance and it wasn’t spurned. From the scrum, Ross Oakes ran over almost unchallenged and Billsborough converted.

Then it was Midlands’ turn to give it away. Rochdale won a penalty from the kick-off, leading to Dan Nixon scoring wide out, however Punchard’s kick was wide.

Midlands had enough possession to complete the win, with Wilkinson nearly getting over the line in the final minute, denying a score which would have added some gloss to the victory.

GAMESTAR: Midlands prop Jon Luke Kirby consistently impressed in attack and defence to help his side to victory.

GAMEBREAKER: Rochdale’s Morgan Punchard missed a late kick which would have clinched a draw.

MATCHFACTS

HURRICANES

1 Todd Horner

2 Matty Chrimes

3 Ryan Johnson

4 Ross Oakes

25 Luis Roberts

33 Brad Billsborough

21 Sully Medforth

8 Jon Luke Kirby

14 Aiden Roden

20 Elliot Morris

11 Tom Wilkinson

15 Aaron Willis

13 Mikey Wood

Subs (all used)

26 Ethan Newboult

18 Zeus Silk

27 Liam Kirk

12 Josh Jordan-Roberts

Tries: Johnson (28), Wilkinson (37), Chrimes (48), Oakes (71)

Goals: Billsborough 3/4

HORNETS

1 Gregg McNally

2 Dan Nixon

22 Jack Darbyshire

20 Tom Ashton

5 Luke Forber

28 Jack Miller

7 Lewis Else

19 Jayden Dayes

36 Ross Whitmore

10 Luke Nelmes

18 Ben Forster

12 Duane Straugheir

13 Emmerson Whittel

Subs (all used)

23 Morgan Punchard

15 Elijah Simpson

16 Jordan Andrade

17 Ben Killan

Tries: Else (53), Forber (58), Ashton (68), Nixon (74)

Goals: Miller 2/2, Punchard 0/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0; 16-0, 16-6, 16-12, 16-16, 22-16, 22-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hurricanes: Jon Luke Kirby; Hornets: Lewis Else

Penalty count: 7-4

Half-time: 10-0

Referee: Adam Williams

Attendance: 463