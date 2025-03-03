Las Vegas schedule to be cut in 2026

THE Las Vegas schedule will be cut in 2026, with Australian Rugby League Commission chief Peter V’landys admitting that there will likely be three – not four – games in Sin City next year.

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves made the trip from the northern hemisphere whilst Canberra Raiders, New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks did so from the southern hemisphere.

England Women and Australia’s Jillaroos also took part in the extravaganza, but the 90-4 scoreline suggests that this tie will be the one that will be cut in 2026.

“I think we’ll go back to three games. I think four was too long. You could tell because the fans left their seats, so when their game was over, there were empty seats,” V’landys said per News Corp.

“You want them to stay there and I think if you had three games they probably would have.

“With four games it’s a long day. I got there at one o’clock and left at 11 o’clock, well that’s a long day for anyone.”

Meanwhile, RL Commercial’s managing director, Rhodri Jones, echoed that belief, saying: “Well, I can confirm there will be a game here in Vegas of Super League next year. We had the conversation with the NRL earlier this week, they want us to be part of this event, the two teams in this event and ourselves have proven to them that we are an integral part of this event,” Jones said on Sky Sports.

“Super League will be back here next year.”