NRL, RL Commercial and IMG set for crunch meeting to discuss ‘collaborative’ projects

REPRESENTATIVES from the NRL, RL Commercial and IMG are set to meet to discuss “a number of collaborative projects” according to Sky Sports reporter Jon Wells.

The NRL has long been linked with a takeover of Super League – and that link gained even more pace earlier this week when ARL Commission chief Peter V’landys expressed his interest in growing the northern hemisphere game ahead of Wigan Warriors’ clash with Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas.

“We’re looking at the UK,” V’landys told CODE Sports.

“Never say never. That’s if they want us. The first thing is there’s always two people to an agreement if they want us, we’ll certainly look at it.”

He added: “If they approached us, we’d certainly look at it.”

And, ahead of Leigh Leopards’ clash with Catalans Dragons live in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Friday night, Wells had this to say: “Representatives from the NRL, RL Commercial and IMG will be meeting to discuss a number of collaborative projects including a direct response from RL Commercial to comments made by Peter V’landys in future interest in Super League.”

V’landys also spoke about the need for a strong England in an international fixture sense.

He continued: “At this stage, they haven’t approached us, but we’re a firm believer in having a strong game in England and we’re a firm believer in the international game. You can’t have an international game without England.

“I don’t want to breach any confidentiality, but it’s important for us that the game in the United Kingdom is strong. At the moment, it’s got its challenges.

“I’m not being critical of them because they do a great job, but rugby league has to be strong in England, and we’re developing a relationship already by having Warrington and Wigan in Vegas.”