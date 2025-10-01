Latest Ashes ticket sales revealed for Wembley as record in sight

RUGBY LEAGUE Commercial’s Managing Director, Rhodri Jones, has expressed he is “confident” that England’s First Test against Australia at Wembley will get over 60,000 in attendance.

Tickets have been flying out like hot cakes since the sport announced a three-match Test Series against Australia for the first time in over two decades on UK soil.

Australia will hit London on Saturday, 25 October before travelling to Everton and Leeds for the final two Tests.

And Jones has revealed that ticket sales overall have now surpassed 115,000 with Wembley on target to break a record.

“We’ve sold just over 115,000 tickets for the Ashes,” Jones told the League Express podcast.

“That’s easily broken down which tells us we’ve gone over the 45,000 barrier at Wembley which is probably where we expected to be at this point.

“Our initial target was 53,000 and that, in layman’s terms, is the lower and middle bowl at Wembley. That was our first target.

“After the Challenge Cup Final, we opened up that upper tier due to the demand in tickets so our capacity increased from June onwards.

“Our next target after 53,000 is 57,000 and that’s an important one because, in 1994, there were 57,000 in the stadium that day for Great Britain against Australia.

“That’s the record attendance for a game against Australia so that’s our next natural target, but I’m confident we will get over 60,000 come that day.”